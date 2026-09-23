Shafaq News- New York

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi held separate talks in New York with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), HKN Energy and ExxonMobil on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, focusing on fiscal reform and efforts to accelerate oil exploration and production.

Al-Zaidi discussed the regional crisis and its impact on markets, supply chains, inflation, energy consumption and oil prices with Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department.

He said the government was restructuring key areas of Iraq’s fiscal policy by expanding automation and gradually shifting toward program- and performance-based budgeting in the proposed 2027 federal budget.

Azour said the IMF was ready to continue supporting Iraq’s economic and financial reforms.

In a separate meeting with HKN Energy Chairman Ross Perot Jr., Al-Zaidi called on the US company to accelerate work on its projects and contractual commitments in Iraq, particularly those aimed at increasing oil production.

He said the government plans to hold the Baghdad Energy Conference, where it will announce new oil exploration blocks for international investors.

Al-Zaidi said Baghdad would work to remove obstacles that could delay energy projects.

He also met ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods to discuss oil exploration and the development of producing fields.

Al-Zaidi called for broader partnerships with major international companies and greater use of advanced technology to increase Iraq’s production capacity and improve investment in its oil resources.