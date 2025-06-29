IMF: Iraq 4th among Arab oil producers in 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq is projected to post the fourth-highest economic growth among Arab oil producers in 2025, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF report forecasted Iraq’s growth at 4.1%, a sharp recovery from just 0.1% in 2024. Libya led the region with an expected 13.7% expansion, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 5.1% and Saudi Arabia at 4.6%.

Algeria is projected to grow by 4%, placing fifth, while Kuwait is forecast at 3.3%, Bahrain at 3.2%, Oman at 3.1%, and Qatar at 1.9%.