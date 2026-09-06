Shafaq News- Aden

Fighting between Yemen's internationally recognized government forces and Houthis (Ansarallah) fighters left more than 140 combatants dead in the southwest of the country between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

Citing two military officials from the Saudi-backed government forces, the outlet recorded 84 deaths among their ranks, most in missile strikes. Four Houthis military sources placed their casualties at 57 over the same period.

The clashes rank among the heaviest Yemen has seen since a 2022 UN-brokered truce between the warring sides broke down in July, with the two forces battling for territory along routes leading to the Red Sea.

The Houthis launched their latest offensive on Thursday, seeking to isolate the government-held port city of Mocha and advance toward territory near Bab al-Mandab, the narrow passage linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

The death toll has surpassed 300 combatants and civilians since the offensive began, according to an AFP tally.

A military official from Yemen's internationally recognized government, headquartered in Aden, indicated that fighting had eased in the early hours of Sunday.

الطيران الحربي بالقوات المسلحة استهدف مواقع وثكنات مليشيات الحوثي الارهابية في محافظة البيضاء بأكثر من 11 غارة جوية خلال ال24 ساعة الماضية pic.twitter.com/SxHEEmfjSu — قناة اليمن الفضائية | YemenTv (@yementvyem) September 6, 2026

"Government forces had secured positions north of Hays after advancing in the area," he said, adding that they had recaptured several Houthis positions and thwarted multiple attempts by the group to infiltrate the area. The forces also conducted 11 airstrikes against Ansarallah positions in Al-Barah and southern Hodeidah, as well as in the provinces of Marib and Al-Jawf.