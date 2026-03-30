Yemen condemns Iran strikes on Kuwait, Kurdistan, urges UN action

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s foreign ministry condemned Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region on Monday, calling them violations of sovereignty and urging international action to deter further escalation.

The ministry expressed solidarity with Kuwait after strikes hit civilian and military sites, injuring members of its armed forces, and backed Iraq and Kurdistan following attacks that included targeting residences of political leaders.

#بيان | اليمن يدين الاعتداءات الإيرانية على دولة الكويت وإقليم كردستان العراقhttps://t.co/WGwUa8wuzi pic.twitter.com/Da8z0Nj79Q — وزارة خارجية الجمهورية اليمنية (@yemen_mofa) March 30, 2026

It praised Kuwait’s military readiness in responding to the strikes and warned that the attacks risk widening regional instability.

The ministry called on the UN Security Council to take a firm stance and increase pressure to halt what it described as destabilizing actions.

The condemnation follows a wave of regional reactions after a drone attack targeted the residence of President Barzani in Duhok, alongside strikes on energy infrastructure in Kuwait.