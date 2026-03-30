Iran: Israel behind Kuwait desalination attack

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Kuwait

Iran on Monday denied involvement in an attack on a water desalination facility in Kuwait, blaming Israel for the strike that caused casualties and material damage.

Kuwait earlier said that Iran hit a service building, killing one worker. The country relies almost entirely on desalination for its drinking water.

Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari rejected the Kuwaiti claim, and warned that US bases and Israeli military and economic infrastructure in the Middle East remain Iran's targets, urging regional states to remain alert to the “American and Zionist efforts to destabilize West Asia.”

“The alleged attack reflected malicious intent by Israel to escalate tensions in the region.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched today the 87th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting five US bases and multiple locations across Israel, including Haifa, Kiryat Shmona, Tel Aviv, Beersheba, and Dimona.