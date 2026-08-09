Yemen: Houthi attack kills 7, wounds 30

Shafaq News- Sanaa

A Houthi attack on western Yemen killed and wounded 37 civilians and hit a field hospital and its surroundings, the health ministry of Yemen's internationally recognized government said on Sunday.

Preliminary figures put the toll at seven dead and 30 wounded, including two children, following strikes on Mokha in Taiz province and Al-Khokha in Al-Hudaidah province. Among the sites affected was the Saudi Field Hospital in Mokha, which the ministry described as a key medical facility serving the western coast, warning that the attack threatened patients and healthcare workers and risked disrupting emergency and life-saving services.

Calling for international action, the ministry urged the United Nations, World Health Organization, International Committee of the Red Cross, and wider international community to condemn the attacks, protect civilians and medical facilities, document and verify violations, prevent their recurrence, and ensure continued access to medical and humanitarian services.

Yemen’s Houthis, also known as Ansarallah, have yet to comment on the allegations.

Earlier today, the Iran-backed group announced a large-scale ballistic missile and drone operation against what it identified as Saudi military positions and weapons depots at Mokha port. It claimed extensive damage to military equipment and dozens of casualties, including Saudi nationals.

Mokha, on Yemen’s western coast, is controlled by forces aligned with the internationally recognized government. Its port lies on the Red Sea near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world’s major maritime routes.