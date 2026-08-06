Houthis launch ballistic missile, drone against Yemeni forces

Houthis launch ballistic missile, drone against Yemeni forces
2026-08-06T15:00:44+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Ansarallah (Houthis) launched “a large-scale military operation” targeting Saudi-backed forces using ballistic missiles and drones in Yemen’s Al-Ruwaik, Al-Abr, and Al-Thaniyah areas, along with camps belonging to First and Third Emergency Divisions government forces, the group said on Thursday.

The operation killed and wounded hundreds of Saudi-backed fighters, destroyed camps, weapons depots, and military vehicles in the Al-Wadi'ah area in eastern Yemen, and set several military sites ablaze, according to Ansarallah.

The group warned Saudi Arabia against “preparations for a new military escalation,” saying it would respond to any attack and continue its siege-for-siege strategy until the blockade on Yemen is lifted.

Earlier today, Yemeni media outlets reported that Houthis’ strikes hit Marib and Hadramout provinces, killing at least 45 government troops.

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