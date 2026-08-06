Houthis launch ballistic missile, drone against Yemeni forces
Shafaq News- Sanaa
Ansarallah (Houthis) launched “a large-scale military operation” targeting Saudi-backed forces using ballistic missiles and drones in Yemen’s Al-Ruwaik, Al-Abr, and Al-Thaniyah areas, along with camps belonging to First and Third Emergency Divisions government forces, the group said on Thursday.
The operation killed and wounded hundreds of Saudi-backed fighters, destroyed camps, weapons depots, and military vehicles in the Al-Wadi'ah area in eastern Yemen, and set several military sites ablaze, according to Ansarallah.
The group warned Saudi Arabia against “preparations for a new military escalation,” saying it would respond to any attack and continue its siege-for-siege strategy until the blockade on Yemen is lifted.
August 6, 2026
Earlier today, Yemeni media outlets reported that Houthis’ strikes hit Marib and Hadramout provinces, killing at least 45 government troops.