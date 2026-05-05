X removes badge from Iranian FM spokesperson account

X removes badge from Iranian FM spokesperson account
2026-05-05T19:15:14+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday that the social media platform X had removed the blue verification badge from the account of its spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.

In a post on X, he described the action as arbitrary, accusing the platform of "selective censorship and digital piracy." The step, he argued, "aimed at suppressing the truth about the U.S. illegal war against Iran.”

The move followed the removal of verification badges from the ministry and the foreign minister’s accounts, despite maintaining a full subscription to the platform’s Premium+ service. In February, X also removed the verification badge of several Iranian officials.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon