Wildfires ravage forests in Syria’s Latakia and Hama

Shafaq News – Latakia/ Hama

Syrian Civil Defence teams, forestry brigades, and local firefighting units, supported by army helicopters and residents, have been battling for days to contain large-scale wildfires sweeping through forested and mountainous areas in the rural countryside of Latakia and Hama.

In a statement, the Civil Defence said more than 70 teams — including over 50 municipal firefighting crews and 20 forestry units — are engaged in the operations, equipped with water tankers, heavy machinery to open access routes, and firebreaks to block the spread of flames. Reinforcements have arrived from several provinces, including Homs, Aleppo, Idlib, Damascus, Rural Damascus, and Daraa.

The fires have damaged civilian homes in several villages, including Anab, Abu Kleifoun, and Mardash in western Hama. Emergency teams have evacuated residents from houses threatened by the flames. Witnesses told Shafaq News that the blazes are concentrated along the mountain range separating Latakia and Hama, producing heavy smoke clouds that have blanketed dozens of villages.

Firefighters face multiple challenges, including strong winds accelerating the spread, soaring temperatures, rugged terrain hindering vehicle access, a lack of sufficient firebreaks, and the presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance in many affected areas, posing serious risks to crews.

In Latakia’s countryside, major active fire zones include Bab Jannah in Slanfah — described as the most difficult due to its inaccessibility and fast spread — the forests of Deir Mama near al-Haffah, Bromah and Kfarta in Jabal al-Akrad, and the Kessab area with multiple ignition points in Nabain, al-Shajara, and near Tallat al-Nisr.

In western Hama, teams are working on three main fronts:

Anab axis: Flames have reached Shathah’s forests and burned several homes; crews are trying to halt further spread.

Ain al-Kroum, Tahounat al-Halawa, and Abu Kleifoun: Fires have been partially contained but remain active in the steep surrounding mountains.

Faqrou, al-Tamaze, and forests along the Beit Yashout road: Efforts continue to isolate multiple hotspots in difficult terrain.

The latest flare-ups come just days after the Civil Defence recorded around 30 wildfires across Syria, including other extensive blazes in Latakia and Hama.