Syria battles massive wildfires threatening villages

Damascus

On Tuesday, Syrian Civil Defense units and forestry firefighting brigades continued to battle a series of wildfires in the countrysides of Hama and Latakia, amid fears the flames could reach residential areas.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the fires have advanced dangerously close to the village of Tamazeh, while towns in the al-Ghab Plain — including Naba al-Tayeb, Anab, and Faqrou — have seen the blazes spread toward forested areas, driven by strong winds, rugged terrain, and a shortage of field equipment. The situation forced some residents in Anab to flee after flames reached their homes.

The fires, which began in the mountains of al-Ghab, have extended to the outskirts of Jableh’s mountains, prompting urgent appeals from locals for helicopter intervention and requests for assistance from neighboring countries.

Syrian Civil Defense firefighting teams announced that they battled six large wildfires that broke out simultaneously in Latakia and Hama provinces during a period of extreme heat, along with municipal and forestry brigades.

منذ أكثر من 24 ساعة وتكافح فرق الإطفاء حريقاً حراجياً في منطقة في منطقة دير ماما قرب صلنفة في ريف #اللاذقية، وبعد أن تمكنت الفرق من إخماد الحريق تجدد اليوم الأربعاء 13 آب وتعمل الفرق على إخماده.الفيديو من العمل خلال الليلة الماضية.#الدفاع_المدني_السوري #سوريا#الخوذ_البيضاء… pic.twitter.com/PNf2d7Pa7M — الدفاع المدني السوري (@SyriaCivilDefe) August 13, 2025

Additionally, Emergency and Disaster Management Minister Raed al-Saleh stated in a post on X that firefighting teams had successfully extinguished five blazes in recent days, noting that current efforts are focused on containing two remaining active fires, with on-the-ground monitoring to prevent any flare-ups despite challenges posed by rugged terrain, the absence of firebreaks, and high temperatures.

According to ministry data, emergency teams responded to 26 blazes across Syria on August 10–11, including 10 forest fires, four house fires, and 12 other incidents.