Syrian opposition factions launch ground incursion into Hama; Syrian army inflicts “heavy losses”

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Syrian armed opposition factions announced the start of a ground incursion into Hama after days of fierce clashes with government forces across multiple fronts around the city.

Hama, Syria's fourth-largest city, links major provinces like Damascus, Homs, Aleppo, and Idlib.

The factions stated, “The operation aims to capture strategic positions in the city,” noting advances into nearby neighborhoods serving as “key defense lines” for government forces.

Heavy artillery and rocket fire continued between both sides, with reports of casualties as clashes intensified near the city center, signaling a serious escalation.

On the other side, the Syrian Ministry of Defense released an urgent statement, confirming its forces are engaged in “intense battles” in Hama’s countryside against what it described as "armed terrorist organizations."

The ministry claimed to have inflicted “heavy losses” on the factions, supported by Syrian and Russian air forces targeting militant positions and movements, reportedly destroying their vehicles and equipment.

In a significant development, the Russian Navy in Tartus launched missiles at Hama conflict zones, supporting ongoing military operations amid Syrian-Russian efforts to weaken armed factions that earlier seized Aleppo in a swift offensive.

Pro-government media outlets reported that the clashes are occurring approximately 7 kilometers northwest of Hama near the town of Khattab, while assuring that the road connecting Salamiyah and Hama remains secure, with government forces having pushed militants more than 15 kilometers away from the route.

Since the battles began on October 27, the death toll has reached 704, including 361 fighters from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, and allied factions, 233 Syrian army and pro-government forces, and 110 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Wednesday.