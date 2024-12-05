Syrian army withdraws from Hama, admits opposition forces enter the City

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Syrian army announced its withdrawal from the city of Hama, near the capital Damascus, and admitted that armed opposition factions had entered the city.

A statement from the General Command of the Syrian Armed Forces said, "Over the past few days, our armed forces have engaged in fierce battles to repel and thwart the successive and violent attacks launched by terrorist organizations on the city of Hama from various directions and with large numbers, using all means and military equipment, and aided by infiltration groups."

The story will be updated shortly with further details.