West Bank raids detain seven, hold 30 Palestinians

Shafaq News- West Bank

Israeli forces detained seven Palestinians and temporarily held around 30 others during overnight raids across the West Bank on Friday, while settler attacks injured a child and two young men, Palestinian media reported.

Searches in Nablus and Tulkarm targeted homes and businesses, with a journalist briefly questioned in Bal’a and two houses taken over as military posts in Tal and Far’ata. Raids also reached communities near Jenin and Ramallah.

#شاهد| مستوطنون يعيدون نصب خيمتهم في رأس العين بقصرة، مواصلين التضييق على الأهالي. pic.twitter.com/baQRrYUNPg — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 14, 2026

According to Palestinian media, residents in Al-Bweireh were bound and questioned before their release. Settlers used pepper gas near Jenin and threw stones at vehicles near Qalqilya, while confrontations were reported in Usarin and Beit Fajjar. In Kafr Sur, demolition notices threatened residences sheltering more than 80 people.

جانب من اقتحام قوات الاحتلال شارع فيصل وسط مدينة نابلس. pic.twitter.com/8Z9hPO7wC9 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 14, 2026

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 2,256 incidents in July, including 1,458 attributed to the Israeli military, alongside 80 demolitions affecting 165 structures and 34 demolition notices.

The UN Human Rights Office warned on Thursday that settler violence and encroachment had reached “abhorrent” levels, highlighting Qusra, south of Nablus, where about 15 Palestinians have been surrounded by settlers and left without water or electricity.

At least 1,168 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society puts detentions during the same period at more than 21,000.