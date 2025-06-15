War Crime: Iran condemns Israeli strike on Foreign Ministry building

Shafaq News/ An Israeli missile strike hit a building affiliated with Iran’s Foreign Ministry in central Tehran, a senior Iranian official reported on Sunday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed the strike targeted a site near the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), a key venue for high-level diplomatic meetings. He condemned the attack as a “deliberate and ruthless” act, labeling it a “war crime” and part of Israel’s broader “campaign of aggression.”

The criminal regime of Israel launched a deliberate and ruthless strike on one of the buildings of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, located directly across from the Institute for Political and International Studies.Several civilians were injured in the attack, including a… pic.twitter.com/DLxlmvuvZe — Saeed Khatibzadeh | سعید خطیب‌زاده (@SKhatibzadeh) June 15, 2025

Khatibzadeh added that several civilians, including Foreign Ministry staff, were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Tensions have escalated sharply since June 13, when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, striking Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Iran responded with True Promise 3, firing multiple waves of missiles at Israeli military positions over three days.