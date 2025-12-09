Unknown explosions hit near Damascus military airport

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Tuesday, three explosions struck uninhabited areas near Syria’s Mezzeh Military Airport in western Damascus.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the blasts were caused by three projectiles of unknown origin.

No casualties were reported, and neither Syrian authorities nor the Israeli military issued an immediate statement.

Investigations are underway to determine the source of the projectiles, though preliminary information obtained by Shafaq News suggests the munitions were launched by Israeli drones.

Earlier today, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported a separate incident in the Khan Arnaba area of Quneitra province, where an Israeli military unit entered the town using armored vehicles, exchanged fire, and injured three civilians. SANA said Israeli soldiers opened fire on residents after advancing into the area.

Israel’s military, meanwhile, claimed that its forces had fired at “a number of suspects” who approached troops and were perceived as a threat.

The incidents occurred as Syrians continue nationwide celebrations marking one year since the fall of the Bashar Al-Assad regime.