US warns Iran of joint sanctions with Europe ahead of nuclear talks

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States said on Saturday it is working closely with European partners to hold Iran accountable if next week’s nuclear talks fail, warning Tehran to put its people’s interests ahead of what it called “misguided ambitions of regional domination.”

A State Department spokesperson, speaking to Shafaq News, said Washington still hopes for an agreement “beneficial to the Iranian people, the Middle East, and the world,” but stressed that Iran must engage in “meaningful direct talks with the United States and cooperate with the IAEA.”

“We are closely coordinated with our E3 partners on the question of sanctions snapback,” the spokesperson said, adding, “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. President Donald Trump has said this repeatedly.”

The remarks come after Tehran announced that its foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, will meet on Tuesday with his French, German, and British counterparts, along with the EU’s foreign policy chief, for fresh discussions on the nuclear file. European capitals have threatened to reactivate sanctions on Iran if no progress is made.

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, Washington, DC.