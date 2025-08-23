US pledges more aid to Syria’s Suwayda

Shafaq News – Washington

Washington is committed to stepping up aid deliveries to Syria’s Suwayda, where weeks of clashes have fueled a humanitarian crisis, a US State Department spokesperson revealed on Saturday.

The spokesperson told Shafaq News that Ambassador to Syria Tom Barrack “continues to engage all parties to ensure security and calm for all Syrians,” adding, “We remain committed to increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to southwest Syria to support those affected by the recent clashes.”

Fighting in Suwayda has left hundreds dead and displaced more than 128,000 people, with severe shortages of food, medicine, and fuel reported. Aid deliveries into the city have been limited, with only a small number of convoys allowed through in August.

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, Washington, DC.