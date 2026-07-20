US launches a fresh wave of strikes on Iran

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The US forces launched a new wave of strikes against Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Monday, adding that the strikes aimed at further degrading military capabilities used to threaten maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said the operation targets Iranian capabilities linked to attacks on shipping in the strategic waterway.

Today at 4 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began a new round of strikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 20, 2026

Fars News Agency said sounds of explosions were heard coming from the sea near Qeshm Island in Hormozgan Province. Iran's state news agency (IRNA) reported explosions in the southeastern cities of Chabahar and Konarak in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

In Bushehr, the city's governor said air defense systems had been activated but confirmed that no strikes had hit the city.

Earlier, Iranian media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, while Mehr News Agency said air defenses were activated around the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

MarineTraffic data showed that only nine vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz in the previous 24 hours, reflecting disruptions to traffic through the key maritime route.