US departs Syria after final base handover

Shafaq News- Damascus

US forces on Thursday completed their full withdrawal from the Qasrak base in northwestern Hasakah province, transferring control of the facility to the Syrian army's 60th Division.

Qasrak had been the largest and last remaining base hosting US forces in Syria. Its handover follows reports from March indicating that the evacuation process had begun, with Global Coalition equipment moved toward the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as part of an operation scheduled for completion by mid-April.

Earlier this year, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed an ‘’organized withdrawal’’ from both Al-Tanf base in eastern Syria and Al-Shaddadi base in Hasakah province, part of a broader drawdown that also saw the departure of approximately 2,500 US troops previously stationed in the country.

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