US denies Iranian claims of downing fighter jet
Shafaq News- Washington
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday that Iran has not downed any American fighter jets, dismissing circulating reports as false.
In a statement, the command accused Tehran of spreading disinformation, saying similar claims about downed US aircraft have appeared repeatedly across platforms using misleading or fabricated images.
🚫 FALSE: Rumors are again circulating about a U.S. F-15 being shot down over Kuwait. They are NOT TRUE.✅ TRUE: The disinformation campaign from the Iranian regime is rampant. Lies about U.S. aircraft being shot down by Iran have been circulated multiple times on different… pic.twitter.com/Cmj013XGqd— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 23, 2026