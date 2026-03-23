US denies Iranian claims of downing fighter jet

US denies Iranian claims of downing fighter jet
2026-03-23T22:41:59+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday that Iran has not downed any American fighter jets, dismissing circulating reports as false.

In a statement, the command accused Tehran of spreading disinformation, saying similar claims about downed US aircraft have appeared repeatedly across platforms using misleading or fabricated images.

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