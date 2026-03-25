US denies Iran's claim of downed fighter jet
Shafaq News- Washington
US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied on Wednesday that Iran shot down an American fighter jet, rejecting a claim made by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).
The command said Iran had announced targeting an F/A-18 aircraft over Chabahar using advanced air defense systems. “No US fighter aircraft has been shot down by Iran,” The command reiterated.
🚫FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a U.S. F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems.✅TRUE: No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran. pic.twitter.com/I25QFjYo0l— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 25, 2026