US denies Iran's claim of downed fighter jet

US denies Iran's claim of downed fighter jet
2026-03-25T19:22:09+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied on Wednesday that Iran shot down an American fighter jet, rejecting a claim made by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

The command said Iran had announced targeting an F/A-18 aircraft over Chabahar using advanced air defense systems. “No US fighter aircraft has been shot down by Iran,” The command reiterated.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon