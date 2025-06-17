US closes Embassy in Israel, orders staff to stay indoors

Shafaq News/ The United States Embassy in Israel suspended operations on Tuesday and instructed all US government personnel and their families to remain in secure locations, as cross-border attacks between Israel and Iran continue to intensify.

In a post on X, the embassy announced the closure of its facilities in Jerusalem, including Consular Sections there and in Tel Aviv, effective June 17. “As a result of the current security situation and ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the U.S. Embassy has directed that all U.S. government employees and their family members continue to shelter in place in and near their residences until further notice,” the statement read.

The embassy also confirmed it is not in a position to evacuate or directly assist Americans seeking to depart Israel.

The move comes after the embassy’s Tel Aviv branch sustained minor damage from an Iranian missile strike on Monday, during nearly a week of escalating military exchanges between Tehran and Tel Aviv.