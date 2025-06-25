US airstrikes set back Iran’s nuclear program, but recovery likely

Shafaq News/ A new US intelligence assessment found that recent American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites have delayed Tehran’s progress by at least a year, but warned the damage is likely temporary without continued pressure.

A CNN report revealed that the US intelligence community has assessed that the recent American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have set back the country’s program by at least a year, according to multiple officials familiar with the matter.

The strikes, which targeted key enrichment facilities, destroyed centrifuge halls, support buildings, and damaged surrounding infrastructure. Iranian scientists have reportedly paused operations to assess the impact.

Despite the setback, analysts say Iran retains the technical capacity to rebuild quickly. Iran’s expertise in uranium enrichment is deep enough that, even with extensive damage to physical infrastructure, they could rebuild and resume work within months if left unchecked, as detailed in the CNN report.

