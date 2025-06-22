US official: Iran may unleash proxy groups after Operation Midnight Hammer

Shafaq News/ Iran may activate its regional armed proxies in response to the recent American airstrikes targeting its nuclear infrastructure—an escalation that could provoke a forceful U.S. military reaction, a former senior US official has warned on Sunday.

Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt, former US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, told Shafaq News that Tehran still holds a wide array of retaliatory options. “Iran has multiple tools at its disposal—missiles, proxy groups, and terror networks,” Kimmitt said. “I would expect that likely the militias would be used unless Iran holds them back.”

Kimmitt cautioned that any attack on US personnel, embassies, or military installations would cross a red line. “If they do attack American soldiers, civilians, embassies, or American bases, President Trump will attack them in return—and he will strike Iran directly to punish Tehran as well,” he warned.

Commenting on Israel’s continued air campaign against Iran, Kimmitt said the strikes will persist despite the extensive damage caused by the US operation on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

“Just because Fordow was attacked and heavily damaged does not mean Israel will stop,” he said. “Israel will continue targeting infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and military assets until Iran decides to abandon its nuclear program.”

Asked whether diplomacy could avert further escalation, Kimmitt was clear: only a verifiable agreement could reverse the current trajectory. “The only way I see de-escalation occurring is through a diplomatic solution where Iran agrees to abandon its nuclear program,” he said.

“If that is agreed to, and verified by the international community, I would expect negotiations to result in the lifting of sanctions, economic and financial support, and an international effort to improve the lives of ordinary Iranians,” he added.

Kimmitt’s comments come amid heightened tensions following US airstrikes under Operation Midnight Hammer and continued Israeli attacks. Iran has vowed to retaliate and is reportedly preparing an “unprecedented” response involving advanced missile systems and regional proxies.