US-Israel kill IRGC leaders, Iran fires wave 86 of True Promise 4

Shafaq News- Middle East

A US-Israeli attack on Sunday killed senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Hasan Hasan Zadeh, Iranian media said.

Iranian outlets also reported the killing of four other commanders in strikes on Isfahan.

The Israeli military claimed that it carried out more than 140 strikes on missile infrastructure in central and western Iran.

Meanwhile, the IRGC launched the 86th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting the Galilee and Haifa with missiles, some described by Israeli media as cluster-type. Strikes also hit southern Israel, including Beersheba and the Negev, where Israeli media said a chemical factory used for radioactive and toxic waste treatment was destroyed.

Across the Gulf, Qatar said it intercepted multiple drones without casualties, while Kuwait reported 14 ballistic missiles and 12 drones entering its airspace in 24 hours. Kuwaiti forces said a drone strike wounded 10 soldiers and caused material damage at a military camp, while a logistics warehouse was also hit.