UNRWA warns of ‘hell’ in Gaza as global protests surge

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Sunday, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) emphasized that people in Gaza are “living hell in all its forms,” urging Israel to allow unrestricted humanitarian access.

In a post on X, Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini noted that warehouses in Jordan and Egypt are stocked with food, medicine, and other supplies but remain blocked from entering the Strip.

“#famine is the last calamity hitting the people of #Gaza Hell in all shapes.“Never Again” has deliberately become again.This will haunt us.Denial is the most obscene expression of dehumanisation.It’s time for the Government of Israel to stop promoting a different… pic.twitter.com/WB0CA1ZB51 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 24, 2025

The warning came as mass pro-Palestinian demonstrations swept across the world after UN agencies confirmed famine in Gaza. In Australia, organizers said 350,000 people joined more than 40 marches, while police put Brisbane’s turnout at around 10,000. Large rallies were also held in Sydney and Melbourne.

In Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim led thousands in Kuala Lumpur, pledging to send an aid convoy to Gaza this month. Protests also took place in Senegal and Kenya, where demonstrators condemned Israel’s offensive and demanded urgent relief.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed 62,622 Palestinians and wounded 157,673, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.