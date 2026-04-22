Trump signals second Iran talks round by Friday

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a second round of talks with Iran could take place as early as Friday, adding there is potential for progress within 36 to 72 hours.

In remarks to the New York Post, Trump said negotiations could advance in the near term. He had announced yesterday the extension of a ceasefire with Iran pending a proposal from Tehran, which Iran did not claim.

Earlier today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned of “crushing strikes” against “enemy assets” across the region if fighting resumes, as Tehran withdrew from a planned second round of US talks in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse