Trump pushes Netanyahu to move forward on Gaza deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to move forward with the second phase of the Gaza agreement, despite opposing the proposed mechanism for implementing it, two sources familiar with the matter told Axios on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Trump also asked Netanyahu to change Israel’s policy in the West Bank, warning that the ongoing escalation there could undermine efforts to implement the Gaza peace agreement.

Citing sources, the Hebrew daily Israel Hayom reported that Trump told Netanyahu the second phase of the agreement is scheduled to begin on January 15.

Trump said, while receiving Netanyahu at the White House, that disarming Hamas is essential to advancing the agreement, stressing that the reconstruction of Gaza would begin soon.

The new initiative comes as Israeli forces launched on Tuesday a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, targeting Khan Younis, Rafah, and Beit Lahia, with gunfire also reported at homes in the southern part of the Strip.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, Israel has killed 414 Palestinians and injured 1,145 others, according to the Gaza-run Health Ministry, bringing the total toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, to 71,266 deaths and 171,222 injuries.

