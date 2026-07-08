11 June - 19 July 2026
00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
View matches

Trump invites Lebanese President for White House talks

Trump invites Lebanese President for White House talks
2026-07-08T06:11:33+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun will travel to Washington on July 21 after receiving an official invitation from the White House for talks with US President Donald Trump, the Lebanese Embassy in Washington disclosed on Wednesday.

The talks will focus on US support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, along with bilateral ties and regional developments.

The trip had originally been planned for late May but was delayed amid escalating tensions between Lebanon and Israel. At the time, local media indicated that the itinerary could include a meeting involving Benjamin Netanyahu, although the entire visit was postponed before any such plans materialized.

Aoun later made clear that he would not meet Netanyahu before Lebanon and Israel reach a peace agreement.

Washington on June 26 brokered a Lebanese-Israeli security framework that envisions a phased Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese Army and the disarmament of armed groups. Hezbollah and several Lebanese political factions rejected the proposal, while Israel continues to maintain that any withdrawal depends on the group's disarmament.

Despite the framework, Israeli military operations have continued almost daily across southern Lebanon. Earlier today, the Israeli military said a Hezbollah member was killed during a close-range confrontation inside a building in the southern city of Bint Jbeil.

Lebanese media also cited a large explosion in the same city, including the demolition of the Deir Seryan Monastery, airstrikes between the villages of Beit Yahoun and Braachit, and illumination flares over the area around Ali al-Taher in Nabatieh District. No casualties were recorded in those incidents.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, the conflict has killed 4,319 people and wounded 12,203 others since the war began on March 2.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon