Trump convenes security team as Iran strikes US base in Qatar

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump was meeting with his national security team at the White House on Monday as Iran launched missiles at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The meeting included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine. CNBC cited a US official confirming Trump’s presence during the attack.

Iranian outlets described the strikes as retaliation for US air raids on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, framing the operation as part of an ongoing military response.

Shortly after the US strikes and prior to the Iranian retaliation, Trump warned that any response “will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed” during the targeting of three nuclear sites.

Following the launch, the US, UK, and China issued advisories instructing their nationals in Qatar to shelter in place.

A security source in Baghdad told Shafaq News that US military bases and the American embassy in Iraq were placed on high alert amid concerns over potential follow-up attacks.

This is a breaking story...