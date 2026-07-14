Three tankers hit near Hormuz as explosions rock Iranian islands

Shafaq News- Muscat/ Tehran/ Kuwait

Three Liberia-flagged oil tankers were targeted on Tuesday near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving nine crew members injured or missing as military exchanges between the United States and Iran intensified across the Gulf.

Oman's Maritime Security Center said two of the attacks occurred off Musandam Governorate and a third off South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, all outside Omani territorial waters. The tanker MOMBASA B lost engine power after being targeted about 8.5 nautical miles off Musandam, and all 12 crew members were evacuated by nearby vessels, including six who sustained varying injuries. The AL BAHYAH, owned by UAE-based AL BAHYAH INC, was targeted about 9.6 nautical miles off Musandam, with 18 crew members rescued while three remain missing.

استهداف ناقلة النفط (STOLT MAGNESIUM). pic.twitter.com/hnkJClOEz8 — مركز الأمن البحري| MARITIME SECURITY CENTRE (@OMAN_MSC) July 14, 2026

استهداف ناقلة النفط (STOLT MAGNESIUM). pic.twitter.com/hnkJClOEz8 — مركز الأمن البحري| MARITIME SECURITY CENTRE (@OMAN_MSC) July 14, 2026

A third tanker, STOLT MAGNESIUM, caught fire in its engine room after being targeted about 40 nautical miles off South Al Sharqiyah. All 23 crew members were evacuated safely.

استهداف السفينة (MOMBASA B) قبالة سواحل محافظة مسندم وإنقاذ عدد من أفراد طاقمها. pic.twitter.com/42DunANz8T — مركز الأمن البحري| MARITIME SECURITY CENTRE (@OMAN_MSC) July 14, 2026

Separately, Iran's Fars News Agency reported explosions on Qeshm Island, saying the cause was unknown, while Tasnim News Agency, citing the Kish Electricity Company, said US projectiles exploded near a power station on Kish Island in southern Iran. In neighboring Kuwait, the military said its air defense systems intercepted "hostile" aerial targets inside the country's airspace, adding that the explosions heard were caused by the interceptions.

US forces continued striking Iranian targets on Tuesday after President Donald Trump declared over the weekend that the June 17 Islamabad memorandum of understanding, which had ended hostilities between Washington and Tehran, was "over." Iran responded by attacking US military bases in Gulf states and described the agreement as "practically ended," with both sides accusing each other of violating its terms.

On Monday, Trump announced an "Iranian blockade" in the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iranian vessels and their customers would be barred from entering or leaving the strategic waterway while other countries would retain "fair" access. He also said the United States would become the maritime route's "guardian," initially proposing a 20% charge on cargo transiting the waterway before later announcing it would instead be replaced by trade and investment agreements with Gulf states.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil supplies passed before the Iran war, remains a key route for international energy shipments. Oil prices rose about 2% on Tuesday to a one-month high.