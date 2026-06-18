Three killed in Gaza as Israeli operations continue in West Bank

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Three Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in Gaza City on Thursday, according to Palestinian media, as Israeli military operations and settler-related incidents continued across the occupied West Bank.

Gaza

Palestinian media also said Israeli drones opened fire east of the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, while Israeli gunfire wounded a woman in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Gaza Health Ministry has recorded 1,007 deaths and 3,165 injuries, along with 784 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 73,018 killed and 173,273 injured.

West Bank

Local media reported Israeli raids, arrests, searches, and road closures across several parts of the West Bank, including the establishment of a checkpoint near Jenin and searches of commercial premises south of Hebron.

The reports also described a series of settler-related incidents, including attacks on a family east of Ramallah, damage to water and electricity lines, and confrontations with Palestinian residents in Hebron. Israeli bulldozers have leveled agricultural land south of Nablus, while residents in Tubas documented damage to farmland and greenhouses.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission recorded 1,819 violations in March, including 1,322 attributed to Israeli forces and 497 to settlers.

Data from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics indicates that at least 1,168 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023. The Palestinian Prisoners' Society estimates that more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained, many without formal charges.

Meanwhile, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor stated that Palestinians in the West Bank continue to face killings, displacement, settler violence, and attacks on places of worship. The organization also affirmed that Israeli authorities and affiliated groups intensified campaigns against the group and other advocates following the publication of a report on sexual violence in Israeli detention facilities.

“These actions,” it added, “form part of a broader pattern aimed at undermining independent human rights work, discrediting documented evidence, and pressuring those who continue to expose violations against Palestinians.”

Following the publication of our latest report on sexual violence against Palestinians in Israeli detention facilities, Israeli authorities and affiliated groups have intensified coordinated smear campaigns against Euro-Med Monitor, as well as journalists, advocates, and… pic.twitter.com/ZQyBwVBZ2S — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) June 17, 2026

The occupied West Bank is also under attack.Alongside Israel's assault on #Gaza, Palestinians in the West Bank continue to face killings, forced displacement, settler attacks, and attacks on places of worship.Since October 2023, around 1,070 Palestinians, including at least… pic.twitter.com/2MqvNUkULN — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) June 18, 2026

The Palestinian Journalists Forum also voiced concern over the treatment of detained journalist and writer Lama Khater, citing information conveyed by her lawyer following a prison visit. The group condemned “torture, humiliation, and inhumane treatment” of Palestinian female detainees, and called for international intervention to ensure their protection and safety.