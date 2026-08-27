Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli attacks killed three Palestinians and wounded others across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ruled out reopening the Erez Crossing for goods, according to Palestinian and Israeli media.

In Gaza City, a drone targeted a man riding a motorcycle, while another strike hit the al-Shati refugee camp west of the city. In the north, drones opened fire toward children attempting to carry water to their families in Beit Lahia, as artillery repeatedly shelled the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Gaza Health Ministry has recorded 1,296 deaths and 4,296 injuries, along with 814 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 73,431 killed and 174,437 injured.

The United Nations has described Gaza as being at a “total breaking point,” saying two million people remain trapped and under attack despite the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the Israeli military was preparing to reopen the Erez Crossing for goods, but not pedestrian traffic, following US pressure, with the National Security Council reportedly approving the move and Sept. 1 set as a deadline.

Netanyahu and Katz, however, said in a joint statement there was “no directive” to open the crossing and ruled out Gaza’s reconstruction before Hamas is disarmed and the enclave fully demilitarized.

Erez has largely remained closed since Oct. 7, 2023, briefly reopening for aid deliveries in May 2024 before closing again.