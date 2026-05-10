Tehran links Chabahar blast to munitions disposal

Shafaq News- Tehran

A loud explosion rattled the city of Chabahar in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

Citing an official within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the agency linked the blast to the destruction of “American-Zionist [US-Israeli] munitions,” noting the operation will continue in the coming days.

No further details were released regarding the exact location of the blast.