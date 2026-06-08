Tehran-linked cyber unit asserts ‘widespread’ Israeli radar hack

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian cyber group “Hanzala” on Monday disrupted Israeli radar systems in a cyber operation, claiming a “widespread malfunction,” although the impact could not be independently verified.

In a statement, the group described the operation as “the beginning of the end,” warning that its activities would expand beyond Israel and that any country or entity cooperating with it could become a target.

“No network is beyond our reach,” it added, outlining plans for broader cyberattacks against Israeli military systems and critical infrastructure.

Israel has not commented on the incident.

On Sunday, the group also called on residents in northern Israel to evacuate immediately, maintaining that it had transferred “secret coordinates” to missile units aligned with the resistance front. It asserted that the designated targets would soon face heavy rocket fire.