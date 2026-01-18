Tehran condemns Trump’s regime change rhetoric

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday warned that any attack on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would amount to a full-scale war against the nation.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian noted that the suffering of ordinary Iranians is driven largely by “ongoing hostility and inhumane sanctions” imposed by the United States and its allies.

اگر سختی و تنگنایی در زندگی مردم عزیز #ایران وجود دارد، یکی از عوامل اصلی آن دشمنی دیرینه و تحریم‌های غیرانسانی دولت امریکا و هم‌پیمانان اوست. تعرض به رهبری معظم کشورمان به‌منزله جنگ تمام عیار با ملت ایران است. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) January 18, 2026

The warning came a day after US President Donald Trump called for an end to Khamenei’s 37-year rule. Khamenei, meanwhile, accused Trump of being responsible for casualties and damage linked to the recent nationwide protests, asserting that the US president misrepresented violent groups as speaking for the Iranian people.

The protests erupted in late December amid worsening economic conditions and expanded into nationwide demonstrations challenging Iran’s clerical leadership. While the unrest has appeared to ease in recent days, rights group HRANA reports more than 3,000 deaths. Independent verification remains difficult due to prolonged internet restrictions.

