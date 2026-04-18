Tankers resume Hormuz transit after Iran reopening

Shafaq News- Tehran

A convoy of tankers departed Gulf ports and transited the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday after Iran announced the waterway’s reopening, according to Reuters.

Vessel-tracking data, including from MarineTraffic, showed at least six vessels, including oil tankers and cargo ships, passing through the strait for the first time since Iran formally declared it open yesterday, following the start of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. The group included four liquefied petroleum gas carriers, alongside oil product and chemical tankers, with additional vessels following from the Gulf.

US President Donald Trump said yesterday that the strait was “open for ships,” while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said transit would take place “along designated routes and with Iran’s permission,” warning that the waterway would not remain open if pressure on Iran continued.