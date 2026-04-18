Iran reopens parts of airspace, resumes flights in phases

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced on Saturday the partial reopening of the country’s airspace and several airports, marking the start of a phased resumption of flight operations.

In a statement, the authority said air routes in eastern Iranian airspace have been reopened for international transit, confirming the launch of a gradual plan to restore aviation activity.

It added that airport operations and flight services would resume progressively, depending on each airport’s technical and operational readiness, to ensure the safety and regularity of air traffic.

Iran had suspended flights on February 28 following the outbreak of hostilities with Israel and the United States.