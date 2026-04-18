Iran announces renewed closure of Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has again closed the Strait of Hormuz, returning it to its previous status, a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said on Saturday, confirming that the waterway remains under the control of the country’s armed forces.

The spokesperson said the strait would continue to be managed by the military and remain under strict monitoring, adding that the continuation of this arrangement depends on whether the United States guarantees freedom of navigation for vessels to and from Iran.

He added that Tehran had previously agreed, as part of ongoing negotiations, to allow a limited number of vessels to transit the strait “in good faith.” Iran also accused the United States of “violating agreements again and continuing maritime piracy.”

Earlier today, Reuters reported that a convoy of tankers departed Gulf ports and transited the Strait after Iran announced the waterway’s reopening. US President Donald Trump said yesterday that the strait was “open for ships,” while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said transit would take place “along designated routes and with Iran’s permission,” warning that the waterway would not remain open if pressure on Iran continued.