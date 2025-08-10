Syrian forces accused of executing medics in Suwayda hospital

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian security forces have been accused of executing medical staff inside Suwayda Hospital, according to footage circulating on social media on Sunday.

The video, verified by local activists, shows armed men in interior and defense ministry uniforms surrounding medics in a hospital corridor. One is shot at close range before his body is dragged away.

مشاهد تعرض لأول مرة.. ممرض أعزل في مشفى السويداء يرفض الإذلال ويقاوم همج الجولاني حتى الموت!#xmedia pic.twitter.com/NcbWJFlhQR — X media (@X_news_media) August 10, 2025

Activists in the Druze-majority province blamed government forces for the killings, saying they occurred despite a ceasefire and during a blockade that has restricted food and essential supplies. They said evidence is being collected for possible legal action.

The incident follows weeks of clashes in Suwayda between local Druze fighters and armed tribes backed by government forces, which left hundreds dead, injured, or missing.

The Syrian government has previously announced investigations into abuses in the province but continues to bar foreign media from entering.

Druze Spiritual Leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri has called on the United Nations to launch an international probe into what he described as “government crimes” in Suwayda.