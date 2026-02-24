Syrian expands operations against ISIS, Former regime elements

Shafaq News- Damascus

Security operations are continuing in Syria against ISIS and remnants of the Al-Assad regime over their involvement in recent attacks, Interior Minister Anas Khattab said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Khattab said attempts by what he described as outlaws to undermine the country’s security extend from the coastal mountains to the eastern provinces. “ISIS is seeking to undermine recent security gains in the eastern provinces by exploiting young recruits who have been misled.”

وزير الداخلية المهندس أنس خطاب عبر منصة (X):يواصل أبطال وزارة الداخلية متابعتهم الدقيقة لكافة النشاطات الارهابية، ويثبتون في كل يوم أنهم درع الوطن وصمام أمانه، يضحّون بالغالي والنفيس ليحيا الناس آمنين مطمئنين.#الجمهورية_العربية_السورية #وزارة_الداخلية pic.twitter.com/HpISFgqoZt — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) February 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Raqqa Internal Security Rami Al-Taha stated that following the two attacks targeting an Internal Security Forces checkpoint west of Raqqa over the past two days, which killed four personnel and wounded others, security units launched a series of coordinated pre-dawn operations. The forces neutralized the leader of the ISIS-linked cell responsible for the operation, killed another member, and arrested four others, while seizing weapons and ammunition in their possession.

قائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة الرقة، العقيد رامي أسعد الطه:عقب الاعتداءين الإرهابيين اللذين استهدفا أحد حواجز قوى الأمن الداخلي غربي مدينة الرقة خلال اليومين الماضيين، وأسفرا عن استشهاد أربعة من عناصر الحاجز وإصابة آخرين، pic.twitter.com/jbkNvLgSDB — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) February 24, 2026

Earlier today, the Syrian Interior Ministry announced that it carried out a security operation in the countryside of Jableh in Lattakia province targeting sites affiliated with what is known as “Saraya Al-Jawad.”