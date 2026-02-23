ISIS attack kills four Syrian security officers in Raqqa

Shafaq News- Raqqa

An ISIS attack on a checkpoint in Raqqa, northeastern Syria, killed four members of Syria’s Internal Security Forces and wounded two others, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry noted that security forces “neutralized one of the attackers” during the clash, and have since launched combing and pursuit operations in the surrounding area to track down the remaining attackers.

The incident marks the second attack targeting Internal Security Forces in the area, following an assault yesterday on the same checkpoint, during which security forces also neutralized one of the assailants.

ISIS claimed responsibility on February 22 for two attacks targeting Syrian army personnel in northern and eastern Syria, announcing what it described as a “new phase of operations” against the country’s leadership. In an audio message released online, its first in nearly two years, ISIS spokesperson Abu Hudhayfa Al-Ansari urged fighters to confront the Syrian government and threatened further attacks, criticizing both the authorities and transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa.

Al-Sharaa signed Syria’s accession to the Global Coalition during a visit to the United States last November, where he met US President Donald Trump.

