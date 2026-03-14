Syrian army takes over Hasakah Coalition base after US withdrawal

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian government forces on Saturday entered the Kharab Al-Jir base in Rmeilan, Hasakah province, after the withdrawal of American troops, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The correspondent explained that US forces evacuated the site days earlier, transferring troops, vehicles and equipment to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and to the Qasrak base in northern Hasakah. The base, previously used by the US-led Coalition, lies near the Iraqi border and was one of Washington’s key military positions in northeastern Syria.

Syria’s Defense Ministry later confirmed that units of the Syrian Arab Army had taken control of the Rmeilan base following the US withdrawal.

Last month, Damascus also took control of the Al-Shaddadi military base in southern Hasakah after US troops withdrew from the site.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced the withdrawal of American forces from the Al-Tanf base in eastern Syria, describing the handover to Syrian authorities as an “organized process” coordinated with Damascus.

US officials told Reuters that Washington is considering a full withdrawal of its roughly 1,000 troops from Syria, with the process potentially taking place in the coming months after President Donald Trump’s administration concluded the US military presence in the country may no longer be necessary.