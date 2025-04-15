Israel pleads US: Don't leave Syria to Turkiye

Shafaq News/ Israeli officials have voiced concern over a reported US plan to withdraw troops from Syria within the next two months, amid fears of Turkiye’s expansion in the country, Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, US defense officials notified their Israeli counterparts of the upcoming pullout. In response, Israel urged Washington to delay the move, warning that it could create a “security vacuum” in Syria.

The report comes amid growing tensions between Ankara and Tel Aviv over their respective roles in Syria. Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkiye was engaged in “technical-level talks” with Israel to lighten tensions, but emphasized that “there is no normalization process underway.”

Turkiye’s Ministry of Defense had also accused Israel of conducting “provocative attacks” that threaten Syria’s territorial integrity, and urged it to abandon what it described as “expansionist policies.”

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the US in the fight against ISIS, have also warned that a pullout could lead to the resurgence of the group.

Analysts say the US withdrawal could significantly alter the balance of power in the region, giving greater influence to Turkiye, Iran, and Russia.