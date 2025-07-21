Syrian Government enters Suwayda for evacuations after deadly clashes

Shafaq News – Suwayda

Syrian government buses entered Suwayda Province in southern Syria to evacuate individuals following a newly brokered ceasefire, reached after intense clashes that left over 900 people dead from all sides.

State broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported that the buses were sent to evacuate wounded individuals and detainees from within the city.

Brigadier General Ahmad al-Dalati, head of the Internal Security Forces, stated that government mediation with local Druze factions led to an agreement for the release of detained Bedouin families and their safe return.

Interior Minister Mohammad Anas al-Khatib announced that security forces had restored calm in the northern and western parts of Suwayda and had implemented the latest ceasefire agreement, describing the deployment as a first step toward reducing the spread of weapons and restoring public order, leading toward a potential prisoner exchange and the gradual return of stability across the province.

“The ceasefire is now the central reference point, enabling state institutions to resume their administrative and service functions,” al-Khatib said.

Armed clashes broke out on July 13 between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes in Suwayda, prompting the deployment of Syrian government forces. Those forces were later attacked by groups Damascus labeled as “unlawful,” resulting in the deaths of dozens of soldiers.

While the government has positioned itself as a mediator, other reports alleged that Syrian government forces themselves committed abuses against Druze residents in the province, including killings, beatings, and humiliation based on religious background. The Syrian authorities have firmly denied these accusations, blaming what they described as “outlaw groups” for the violence and unrest.

The government has announced several ceasefire deals since the violence erupted, but earlier agreements quickly unraveled.