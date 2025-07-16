Syrian Army begins withdrawal from Suwayda under agreement with Druze

Shafaq News – Suwayda

Syrian Army units began withdrawing from Suwayda on Wednesday as part of a recent agreement between the Syrian government and the city’s Druze religious leadership.

State media outlet SANA published photos showing military convoys leaving the southern city.

The agreement includes the deployment of state-affiliated security checkpoints across Suwayda and nearby areas, with local police officers participating in the effort to enhance security and safeguard civilians.

The new ceasefire agreement is the fourth in five months.