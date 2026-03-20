Syria to release 30 female SDF fighters under integration agreement

Shafaq News- Hasakah

The Syrian government announced on Friday plans to release 30 female fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as part of the implementation of the integration agreement.

Ahmed Al-Hilali, spokesperson for the Syrian presidential team overseeing the SDF-Asayish integration in Hasakah province, confirmed that the release follows Thursday’s liberation of 600 detainees from SDF prisons.

He explained that logistical challenges, including the dispersed locations of detainees, transport delays, and adverse weather, had delayed part of the process, emphasizing that no negotiation obstacles were involved. “The SDF will continue releasing detainees in the coming phase, aiming to empty its prisons and transfer control to official Syrian government authorities,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Syrian government is preparing to address the status of detainees held by the SDF during recent clashes, including those from Deir Hafer in eastern Aleppo.

Damascus and the SDF concluded a comprehensive ceasefire on January 30, 2026, following weeks of escalation in northeastern Syria. The accord ends fighting, places SDF units within the Syrian military, transfers urban security in Hasakah and Qamishli to state control, merges Autonomous Administration structures into government institutions, affirms Kurdish civil rights, and facilitates the return of displaced residents.