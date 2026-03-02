Syria’s SDF, government review steps to implement integration agreement

Shafaq News- Damascus

Mazloum Abdi discussed steps to implement the January 29 integration agreement with a Syrian government delegation steps to implement the integration agreement between the SDF and Syrian government forces, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

According to the source, the talks focused on the progress of the integration process and the need to accelerate its implementation, describing the discussions as “transparent and positive.”

استقبل المهندس نور الدين أحمد، محافظ الحسكة، وقيادات من قوات سوريا الديمقراطية برئاسة القائد العام مظلوم عبدي ووفد ضم القيادة العامة لقوات الأمن الداخلي بقيادة محمود خليل، وفداً حكومياً برئاسة العميد زياد العايش.وشهد اللقاء أجواء إيجابية، حيث تناول الملفات الخدمية والأمنية… pic.twitter.com/ovRG2OKS2L — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) March 2, 2026

Hostilities between the Kurdish-led SDF units and Syrian government forces escalated in late 2025 across northeastern Syria, displacing about 130,000 civilians, according to the United Nations. On January 30, 2026, Damascus and the SDF agreed to a ceasefire outlining phased integration of military and administrative structures, redeployment from front lines, and the deployment of Interior Ministry forces to Hasakah and Qamishli.

