Syria’s Al-Sharaa review January agreement with SDF Commander

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on Thursday discussed progress in implementing the January 29 agreement, with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi, a source told Shafaq News.

In a meeting, talks focused on follow-up mechanisms for the deal, particularly the integration of institutions run by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) into Syrian state structures.

Earlier this week, Ahmed Al-Hilali, spokesperson for the presidential team implementing the agreement, announced the launch of a new return convoy for displaced residents of Afrin from Hasakah province, a Kurdish-majority area in northeastern Syria, to their towns and villages, under the team’s supervision.

In January, the Syrian government and the SDF reached a ceasefire deal, which includes a gradual integration of military and administrative structures between the two sides. The deal also provides for the integration of AANES institutions into Syrian state institutions, the retention of civil employees, the settlement of civil and educational rights for the Kurdish community, and guarantees for the return of displaced residents to their hometown.