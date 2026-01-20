Leader Barzani backs Syria–SDF deal in talk with Al-Sharaa

Shafaq News– Erbil/ Damascus

On Monday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani expressed support for the agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during a phone call with the Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa.

According to a statement by the Syrian presidency, both sides discussed the latest developments in Syria and measures to enhance stability. They also agreed to maintain coordination to ensure peace and security in the region, “and address outstanding issues in a manner that serves the interests of all parties.”

Al-Sharaa noted that all Kurdish rights are guaranteed, including national, political, and civil rights, the statement added.

السيد الرئيس أحمد الشرع والسيد مسعود بارزاني يبحثان مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة#رئاسة_الجمهورية_العربية_السورية pic.twitter.com/UUQf09B937 — رئاسة الجمهورية العربية السورية (@SyPresidency) January 20, 2026

Earlier, the Syrian presidency announced a preliminary framework aimed at advancing administrative and military integration of the SDF in the government institutions. Under the proposal, the SDF has four days to submit an implementation plan, while Syrian army units will remain outside the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli.